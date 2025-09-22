default-cbs-image
Guerendo did not receive a carry while gaining 19 yards on a kickoff return in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals.

Guerendo continued to be used exclusively on special teams, logging all 15 of his snaps there Sunday. Brian Robinson was the only running back to receive any carries outside of starter Christian McCaffrey. Guerendo carries no fantasy value heading into a Week 4 matchup against Jacksonville.

