Coach Kyle Shanahan said Guerendo (foot/hamstring) will be limited at Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As Shanahan projected Monday, Guerendo is returning to the practice field for the first time since Week 15 prep, which is a good sign after he sat out Week 16 in Miami due to foot and hamstring injuries. If Guerendo is able to make it through the week unscathed and suit up Monday against the Lions, he'd provide a boost for a 49ers backfield that will be without Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) in Week 17.