Guerendo (foot/hamstring) is expected to play Monday against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers have yet to post their final Week 17 injury report, but he seems destined to be listed as questionable considering he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday due to the foot and hamstring issues that sidelined him Week 16 at Miami. Assuming he's able to suit up Monday, he should take on the lead role out of San Francisco's backfield, which amounted to 37 touches for 203 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs between Weeks 14 and 15.