Yiadom (pelvis) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Yiadom dealt with a pelvis issue throughout the week and was deemed questionable on San Francisco's final injury report Friday. However, he's feeling well enough to be able to suit up for the team's final game of the 2024 season. Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) is inactive Sunday, which could result in Yiadom getting more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.