The 49ers signed Yiadom on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran cornerback has found a new home in San Francisco after spending the last two years of his career in New Orleans. Yiadom is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career, tallying 37 total tackles and 14 passes defended, including one interception, while appearing in all 17 of the Saints' games. Expect Yiadom to compete for starting role in the 49ers' secondary this offseason.