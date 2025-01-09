Yiadom accumulated 46 tackles (38 solo), six pass defenses (including one interception), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Yiadom joined the 49ers in March of 2024 on a one-year, $1.3 million contract after spending the past two seasons with the Saints and Texans. The 2018 third-round pick managed to tie his career high in combined tackles that he set in 2020 with the Giants. However, Yiadom's snap count on defense was inconsistent throughout the year, and he failed to log at least 10 defensive snaps in four of the final five games of the regular season. The veteran will enter the offseason as a free agent and will look to join a team in need of veteran depth in the secondary.