49ers defensive coordinator Steven Wilks said Friday that Oliver is expected to play nickelback in 2023, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 2018 second-round pick signed a two-year deal to join San Francisco this offseason after five seasons in Atlanta. Oliver was a solid contributor when healthy, but a torn ACL cost him parts of the 2021 and 2022 campaign. Wilks added that he expects to use the defensive back occasionally as a blitzer out of the slot. Oliver has just two career sacks, but he's back to full strength and could reach new heights with an aggressive role in the 49ers' talented defense.