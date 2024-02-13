Oliver appeared in 17 games with San Francisco in 2023, finishing with 67 tackles (48 solo), two passes defended and one interception.

Oliver signed with the 49ers this past offseason to help fill the void left by nickel specialist K'Waun Williams' departure in 2022. It would be unfair to hold the former to the latter's standards, but Oliver certainly held his own while playing in every game for San Francisco. The six-year pro will resume covering opposing slot receivers for the 49ers in 2024.