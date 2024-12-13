Abanikanda (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's matchup with the Rams, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

The running back was claimed off waivers by the 49ers on Dec. 3 with Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) both injured. Both remain on injured reserve, but Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are San Francisco's active running backs for Thursday night. Abanikanda was inactive for each of the 12 games that he spent with the Jets this season before being waived.