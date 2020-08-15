Nelson signed a contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Nelson, who has compiled 100 total yards over the past two seasons with the Cardinals and Raiders, was once regarded as one of the fastest players in the NFL, and makes for an intriguing specialist in the Niners passing game given the team's reliance on motioning wide receivers to set up different plays. Deebo Samuel, who is expected to miss all of training camp as he recovers from offseason foot surgery, posted 159 rushing yards across 14 carries last season in a similar role, although Nelson could also earn a spot on the 53-man roster as a return specialist after Travis Benjamin opted out of the 2020 campaign.