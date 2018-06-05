Wilcox signed a one-year deal with the 49ers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilcox was released by the Steelers back in April after just one year with the team, where he appeared in 12 games and recorded 12 tackles and one interceptions. At a minimum, Wilcox should be able to carve out a special teams role in San Fransisco, but he should also have a legitimate opportunity this offseason to carve out a role for himself in the team's secondary.

