49ers' J.P. Flynn: Signs with San Francisco
Flynn signed a two-year contract with the 49ers on Wednesday.
Flynn returns to the Bay Area after the team signed him as a undrafted free agent last May. He spent the majority of last season on the practice squad and could be in line for a similar assignment in 2018 if he fails to win a roster spot once the preseason concludes.
