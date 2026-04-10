49ers' Jack Jones: Lands with 49ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones signed a one-year contract with San Francisco on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones started all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2025, in which span he totaled a career-high 77 tackles (49 solo) plus six passes defensed, including one interception, and two forced fumble. Now with the 49ers, Jones could provide Renardo Green with competition for outside cornerback snaps across from Deommodore Lenoir, or competition with Darrell Luter for a depth role.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jack Jones: Caps career year with four stops•
-
Dolphins' Jack Jones: Career-high 10 tackles in win•
-
Dolphins' Jack Jones: Set to suit up Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jack Jones: Limited in practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Jack Jones: Piles up eight tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jack Jones: Signs with Miami•