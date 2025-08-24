Coach Kyle Shanahan said this weekend that Cowing (hamstring) could be sidelined for six weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cowing missed time last summer with a hamstring injury, and he also missed a sizable chunk of this year's training camp with a pulled hamstring. It's becoming a chronic issue for the second-year wide receiver after he was unable to log any preseason playing time this summer. There's a decent chance he begins the 2025 campaign on injured reserve, which would cost Cowing at least the first four games of the regular season.