49ers' Jacob Cowing: Could open season on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Kyle Shanahan said this weekend that Cowing (hamstring) could be sidelined for six weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cowing missed time last summer with a hamstring injury, and he also missed a sizable chunk of this year's training camp with a pulled hamstring. It's becoming a chronic issue for the second-year wide receiver after he was unable to log any preseason playing time this summer. There's a decent chance he begins the 2025 campaign on injured reserve, which would cost Cowing at least the first four games of the regular season.
