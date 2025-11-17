Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Cowing's (hamstring) 21-day practice window will likely be opened following the 49ers' Week 14 bye, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cowing has yet to play this season after he injured his hamstring during training camp. The 2024 fourth-round pick has seemingly dealt with hamstring issues for most of his two seasons in the league. He recorded four catches for 80 yards on very minimal playing time as a rookie last season.