Cowing failed to corral either of his two targets while playing 17 of the 49ers' 54 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-30 win over the Cardinals.

Even though Demarcus Robinson (ankle) was moved to injured reserve following Week 2 and Mike Evans (rib) was unable to finish Sunday's contest, Cowing didn't benefit from much of a spike in playing time. In fact, after logging 24 of the 49ers' 52 offensive snaps (46.2 percent) in Week 2, Cowing saw his snap share drop to 31.5 percent. The biggest beneficiary of Robinson's absence and Evans' early exit was KhaDarel Hodge, who finished second to only Deebo Samuel (39) among 49ers receivers with 30 snaps.