San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that he's hopeful Cowing (hamstring) will be back by the week of Aug. 11 for joint practices with the Raiders, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

This timeline likely indicates that Cowing will miss the 49ers' first preseason game Aug. 9 as he deals with a pulled hamstring, which he suffered during the first practice of training camp Wednesday. The 2024 fourth-round pick is coming off a rookie season in which he logged just five touches on offense over 15 regular-season appearances. Instead, his primary contributions came as a punt returner. San Francisco is dealing with a rash of injuries at wide receiver, as Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is still on PUP while recovering from a torn ACL, and Jauan Jennings also left practice Sunday with a calf injury. Once he gets back on the field in training camp, Cowing could have a chance to push for a bigger role ahead of Demarcus Robinson and Equanimeous St. Brown -- two veterans who the team added as free agents.