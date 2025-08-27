The 49ers placed Cowing (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Cowing injured his hamstring in late July, which has sidelined him for the majority of training camp and all three of the 49ers' preseason games. His move to the IR means the 2024 fourth-rounder will be required to miss at least next four games, making Week 5 against the Rams on Thursday, Oct. 2 the earliest he can make his 2025 debut. The 49ers are dealing with several injuries at wide receiver, which opens the door for Junior Bergen, Robbie Chosen and Malik Turner to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 1 against the Seahawks.