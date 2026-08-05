49ers' Jacob Cowing: Misses practice with hip issue

Cowing (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's training camp session, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It is unclear when Cowing suffered the hip injury currently plaguing him, but the primary punt returner did come into OTAs with a hamstring issue that could be related. The longer the 25-year-old remains unable to practice, the more chances players such as Malik Turner and Jordan Watkins have to prove they are versatile options that can hold value on both the offensive and special teams units.