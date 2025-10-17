Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Cowing (hamstring) is "getting close" to returning from injured reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 fourth-rounder pulled his hamstring during training camp in late July, and the injury was severe enough for Cowing to start the regular season on injured reserve. He would be eligible to return to practice once the 49ers designate him to return from IR, and that could happen as soon as next week leading up to the 49ers' Week 8 clash against the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 26.