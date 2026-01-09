Cowing (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports, but the wide receiver remains on injured reserve.

Cowing would need to be activated from IR prior to Sunday's game to have a chance to suit up. The 2024 fourth-round pick missed the entire 2025 regular season due to a hamstring injury, so he's unlikely to have a substantial role even if he plays.