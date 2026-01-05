49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Cowing (hamstring) will have his practice window opened Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cowing spent the entire 2025 season recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered during training camp. The 24-year-old is available to return for the wild-card round against the Eagles and will likely see a mix of reps on offense and special teams should he play.