Cowing caught three of five passes for 38 yards, added a 10-yard carry and returned one kickoff for 28 yards during Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Falcons.

Cowing and the other 49ers pass catchers operated in expanded roles Sunday due to the absences of both Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring). Cowing was on the field for 26 of the 49ers' 66 offensive snaps (39.4 percent), which was third-most behind Jordan Watkins (50) and Brandin Cooks (45). Cowing put up season highs in catches, receiving yards and rushing yards, but his role could shrink significantly following the 49ers' Week 8 bye depending on the statuses of Evans, Samuel and Demarcus Robinson (ankle, IR), with rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle, IR) not expected back until December, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com.