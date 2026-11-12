Dugger recorded six solo tackles and a pick-six during the 49ers' 38-17 win over the Raiders in Week 9.

Dugger set the tone for the 49ers right out of halftime, when he intercepted a pass from Kirk Cousins intended for Tre Tucker and returned it 35 yards for a pick-six for the first defensive touchdown of Dugger's young NFL career. The rookie fifth-rounder has logged at least six solo tackles in three of his last four games and is up to 36 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pick-six through eight regular-season games.