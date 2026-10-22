Dugger (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dugger appears to have picked up a knee injury in the 49ers' Week 6 win over the Commanders. The strongside linebacker's ability to practice in the first Week 7 prep session is a strong sign that he should be able to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Falcons. Dugger will likely need to upgrade to full participation by Friday's session to avoid any injury designation ahead of Sunday's game.