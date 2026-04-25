The 49ers selected Dugger in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Dugger might need some seasoning after playing two years at Georgetown and two years at Louisiana, with only the 2025 season as starter in his two years with the Ragin' Cajuns. With that said, Dugger is the exact right type of developmental prospect to target in the late rounds, because at 6-foot-5, 242 pounds Dugger has good speed (4.61-second pro day 40) and remarkable reach (35-inch arms) for further development, potentially at either inside or outside linebacker.