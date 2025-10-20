Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Brendel is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brendel sustained the injury during the 49ers' 20-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He started at center in each of the first seven games of the regular season, and his absence means Matt Hennessy will likely take over the as the 49ers' center for as long as Brendel is on the shelf.