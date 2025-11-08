Brendel (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's battle against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Brendel hurt his hamstring in Week 7 against Atlanta and missed San Francisco's subsequent two contests. However, he was able to log an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week and has been given clearance to return to action Sunday. Matt Hennessy has done a serviceable job filling in at center the past two weeks, but Brendel figures to retake his starting role against the Rams.