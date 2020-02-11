49ers' Jake Brendel: Scooped up by San Francisco
Brendel signed a contract with the 49ers on Monday.
Brendel was cut loose by the Ravens at the end of November, but he'll now get a shot with San Francisco to win a roster spot. He's bounced around since being signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2016, spending time in Dallas, Miami, Denver and Baltimore.
