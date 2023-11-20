Moody went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers.

Moody kept things rolling with his second perfect kicking performance with multiple field goals made in as many weeks. The rookie's season has mirrored that of his new club, as the Michigan product got off to a blazing start before hitting the skids mid-season. Just like the 49ers, Moody used the bye week as a reset and has since railed off two strong fantasy kicking lines. He will be shooting for a third when San Francisco heads north to face Seattle on Thursday Night Football in Week 12.