Moody is the only kicker on San Francisco's roster after the team released Greg Joseph on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers also signed four new players, none of whom is a kicker. Moody hasn't lived up to his draft capital -- 99th overall in 2023 -- but it does appear he'll get a third year as San Francisco's placekicker. The team should provide enough kicking volume to give Moody some fantasy utility if he can just improve his accuracy enough to keep the job all season.