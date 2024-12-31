Moody missed both of his field-goal attempts while going 4-for-5 on point-after tries in Monday's 40-34 loss to the Lions.

Moody's struggles in 2024 continued with another multi-miss outing in Week 17. In the 2023 third-round pick's defense, both of his misses on Monday Night Football came from 50-plus yards out. Still, Moody saw his season conversion rate on FGs drop to 72 percent in addition to missing his first PAT in a six-point loss for San Francisco. The 24-year-old may be in jeopardy of losing his starting job if he is unable to show some composure in Sunday's season-finale against Arizona.