Moody converted his only field-goal attempt from 36 yards out and went 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Cincinnati.

Moody spent most of this contest on the sidelines after San Francisco's offense was held to 17 points for the third consecutive week. On the bright side, the rookie kicker converted all three of his attempts Sunday after missing kicks in each of his previous two outings. Moody enters the 49ers' upcoming bye week with an 80 percent success rate on field goals while converting all 26 of his point-after tries through the first eight games of his pro career. San Francisco will resume play in Week 10 against Jacksonville.