San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Moody is considered week to week with a right quad strain, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Moody sat out Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Chargers after he popped up with this injury. While he was initially considered day-to-day, the outlook for the 23-year-old appears to have taken a hit following the completion of San Francisco's preseason schedule. The 49ers selected Moody with the 99th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he struggled during his preseason debut against Las Vegas, going 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts while hitting his long PAT. Nevertheless, the rookie should still slot in as the team's starting kicker when healthy.