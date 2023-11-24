Moody made his only field-goal attempt from 32 yards out and went 4-for-4 on point-after tries in Thursday's 31-13 win over Seattle.

Moody barely broke a sweat on his five kicks Thursday, as his only FG attempt wound up being a shorter kick than his four successful PATs. The end result was another clean outing for the rookie, who has converted 85 percent of his field goals (17-for-20) and all 37 of his extra-point attempts through 11 games this season. Moody will be one of the new faces introduced to a developing rivalry between NFC powerhouses when the 49ers visit the Eagles on Dec. 3.