San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he expects Moody (quadriceps) will be healthy soon, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Moody is at least healthier than fellow 49ers kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a calf injury. Gonzalez will now miss the entire season or else reach an injury settlement with San Francisco, whereas Moody still has hope to suit up Week 1 and handle the placekicking duties. Shanahan acknowledged that the 49ers plan to add a kicker to the practice squad, giving them a backup plan in case Moody's quad injury lingers heading into the Sept. 10 season opener at Pittsburgh. If healthy, Moody won't make for the most inspiring fantasy option in Week 1 with the 49ers facing a tough defense in a difficult stadium for kicking. However, Moody's favorable team context could eventually allow for Year 1 fantasy value even if he misses some kicks along the way.