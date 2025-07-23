Moody is competing with Greg Joseph for San Francisco's placekicker job, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

The 49ers drafted Moody at No. 99 overall in 2023, making him the second kicker in 15 years to go within the top 100 picks. He mostly performed well as a rookie, but he then missed three kicks during the playoffs and made only 70.6 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2024. Moody now faces competition from Joseph, who was Minnesota's kicker from 2021 to 2023 before playing for three different teams last season. The winner of their summer battle could have volume-based fantasy value, as the 49ers have star power on offense and a seemingly favorable schedule.