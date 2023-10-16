Moody went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Browns.

Moody's perfect stretch to begin his pro career finally came to an end following after missing two crucial kicks in Week 6's loss to Cleveland. The rookie placekicker missed the first and last of his three attempts Sunday. The first miss came early in the contest from 54 yards out, but it was his final miss on a 41-yard attempt that stands out after his team lost by just two points. Moody will have to shake off his first rough outing in the pros and attempt to bounce back when the 49ers face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 7.