Moody missed both of his field-goal attempts (1-for-1 on PATs) in his preseason debut against the Raiders on Sunday.

Moody shanked his first attempt left from 40 yards out following one of the few lengthy drives by the offense Sunday. He squared up his next kick, but it was a 58-yard desperation attempt. This is a concerning start for a kicker the 49ers drafted in the third round in order to avoid re-signing one of the most-accurate kickers in NFL history, Robbie Gould. That is no fault of Moody, who will look to right the ship against Denver on Saturday.