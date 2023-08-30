Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he expects Moody (quadriceps) will be healthy soon, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Moody is at least healthier than fellow 49ers kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a calf injury. Gonzalez will now miss the entire season or else reach an injury settlement with San Francisco, whereas Moody still has hope to suit up Week 1 and handle the placekicking. Shanahan did acknowledge that the 49ers plan to add a kicker to the practice squad, giving them a backup plan in case Moody's quad injury lingers heading into Week 1 at Pittsburgh. It's a tough spot to start the year, facing a tough defense in a difficult stadium for kicking, but Moody's favorable team context could eventually allow for Year 1 fantasy value even if he misses some kicks along the way.