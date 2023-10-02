Moody did not attempt a field goal and converted all five of his point-after tries in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Cardinals.

The 49ers' offense did not falter in the red zone Sunday, leaving little work for Moody in a comfortable win. The third-round rookie was fresh off of three straight 12-point performances, so this feels like a down fantasy game at no fault of his own. Moody will attempt to maintain his perfect kicking percentage when the 49ers face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.