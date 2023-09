Moody was a perfect 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

The 49ers have kept Moody busy with 12 combined kicking opportunities through the first two games of the season. The third-round rookie responded by converting every attempt without drama, including a 57-yard drive that split the uprights Sunday. Moody will look to keep the strong start to his career rolling against the Giants on Thursday.