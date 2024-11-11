Moody (ankle) went 3-for-6 on field-goal attempts while converting both of his point-after tries in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Moody returned from an ankle injury that cost him three weeks of game action, but the results were mixed upon returning Sunday. The 2023 third-round pick wound up missing three field-goal attempts (44, 49 and 50 yards) before nailing his sixth and final attempt for the win. Moody went 13-for-14 on FGA in five games prior to getting injured, so perhaps Sunday's poor showing was simply the kicker shaking off the rust from a long layoff. Barring a rash roster move, Moody should remain kicking for San Francisco in a crucial matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday.