Moody did not attempt a field goal while going 6-for-6 on point-after tries in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Eagles.

Moody got to put his accurate feet up for most of this game and watch his teammates rally for six consecutive touchdown drives en route to a lopsided victory. San Francisco's success at finishing drives led to no field-goal attempts for the rookie, the third time that has happened this season. Moody was able to extend his streak of games without a missed kick to five ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Seattle.