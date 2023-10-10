Moody went 6-for-6 on point-after tries without attempting a field goal in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys.

Moody finished without a field-goal attempt for the second consecutive week after converting nine attempts over the 49ers' first three games. The rookie kicker stayed perfect by converting PATs on each of San Francisco's six touchdown drives Sunday. Moody should be considered a startable fantasy option against Cleveland next Sunday after successfully converting all 29 of his kicking opportunities through five weeks.