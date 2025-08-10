Moody did not attempt a field goal while converting his lone extra-point attempt in Saturday's 30-9 preseason loss to Denver.

Moody kicked off Saturday's preseason campaign for San Francisco after winning the position battle following Greg Joseph's release earlier this week. The 25-year-old Moody struggled to the tune of a 71 FG% on 34 attempts in 2024, but he did suffer a mid-season injury that may have affected his play. Now fully healthy and with his job not currently in jeopardy, Moody will attempt to get his 2025 campaign off on the right foot.