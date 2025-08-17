Moody went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 in extra-point tries during a 22-19 preseason win against the Raiders on Saturday.

San Francisco implied a vote of confidence in Moody by releasing his main competition for the team's kicking job in veteran Greg Joseph in early August, and Moody made that decision look wise with his performance Saturday. The Michigan product's first two conversions were relatively easy -- they came from 30 and 26 yards, respectively -- but he showed a big leg in the fourth quarter, when he was successful from 50, 44 and 59 yards. Moody did miss one attempt from 53 yards out, but that shouldn't put a damper on what may have been a big boost to his confidence after he struggled last year, converting just 24 of 34 field-goal tries.