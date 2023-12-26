Moody went 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries in Monday's 33-19 loss to Baltimore.

Moody had another low-use game in Week 16, but this time it was due to his team getting blown out by an opponent as opposed to the other way around. The rookie kicker has been afforded just two field-goal attempts over San Francisco's last four games. Moody has done his part when called upon, nailing both FG attempts from 40-plus yards out and converting all 18 PATs over that same span. The Michigan product may wind up seeing more action in Week 17 with a matchup against Washington's league-worst defense slated for Dec. 31.