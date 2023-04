The 49ers selected Moody in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 99th overall.

Third round is early for a kicker, and San Francisco has limited draft capital this year, so using it at this position is an interesting choice. Still, Robbie Gould is gone and San Francisco needed to bring in competition for Zane Gonzalez. Moody was impressive in his time at Michigan, as he converted 87 percent of his field-goal attempts and all 116 of his extra-point tries.