Moody did not attempt a field goal and converted all four of his point-after tries in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks.

Moody's leg has been sitting on ice for two weeks running as San Francisco's offense continues to finish drives at an impressive clip. Through no fault of his own, the first-year kicker has attempted (and made) just one field goal in San Francisco's last three wins. The resulting low point totals hurts Moody's fantasy value heading into next Sunday's tilt against Arizona. That said, the rookie has made 85 percent of his field-goal attempts and has yet to miss a PAT, making him a safe kicking option for the fantasy playoffs despite his recent lack of usage.